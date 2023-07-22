Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.46. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

