Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $38.76 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $896.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,428,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $819.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.18. The company has a market capitalization of $370.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

