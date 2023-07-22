Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $33.27 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,642. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.17 and a 200-day moving average of $502.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

