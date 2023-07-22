Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $18.94 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.60. 7,529,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.13. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

