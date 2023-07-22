Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 705.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. 1,643,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,684. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

