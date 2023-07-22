Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,334 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 71,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boit C F David now owns 10,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

SYK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,986. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.10. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

