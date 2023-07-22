Yelp (NYSE:YELP) versus Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Financial Survey

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yelp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 2.94% 5.49% 3.80% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yelp and Park Lawn’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.19 billion 2.37 $36.35 million $0.50 82.33 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Park Lawn.

88.5% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yelp and Park Lawn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 3 3 2 0 1.88 Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yelp presently has a consensus target price of $35.89, suggesting a potential downside of 12.82%. Park Lawn has a consensus target price of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 88.19%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Yelp.

Summary

Yelp beats Park Lawn on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.