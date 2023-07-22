XYO Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $45.13 million and approximately $493,435.30 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,952.00 or 1.00056194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0034778 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $397,149.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.