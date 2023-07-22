XSGD (XSGD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $122,103.34

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. XSGD has a total market cap of $62.43 million and $122,103.34 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,441,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

