Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $65.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

