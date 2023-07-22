Wrapped HBAR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $136,721.77 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $136,721.77 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,399,966,653 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

