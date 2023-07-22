World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WWE. Guggenheim raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

WWE stock opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,587,000 after buying an additional 103,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

