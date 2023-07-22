World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.
World Acceptance Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. World Acceptance has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $152.65. The company has a market capitalization of $940.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 353.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $1,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
