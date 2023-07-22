Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 6.5%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $63.50. 1,068,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,801,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,337 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624,528 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,570,000 after acquiring an additional 147,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,987 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

