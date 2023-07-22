Wojak Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,588.84 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $42.45 million and $40,588.84 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

