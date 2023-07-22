WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

