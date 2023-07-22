WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

