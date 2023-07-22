WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
