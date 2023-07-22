WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,890 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,381 shares of company stock valued at $32,714,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

