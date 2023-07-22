WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
