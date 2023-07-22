WNS’s (WNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

