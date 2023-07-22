WNS (NYSE:WNS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:WNS opened at $71.48 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

