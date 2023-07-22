WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.21-$4.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.21-4.45 EPS.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

About WNS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WNS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,609,000 after buying an additional 280,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

