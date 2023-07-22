WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.38. 27,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 17,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $248.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
