WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.38. 27,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 17,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $248.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 91,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

