WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.15 and last traded at $61.29. Approximately 37,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 57,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 333.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 127.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 79.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

