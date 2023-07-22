WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Down 3.5%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 582,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.