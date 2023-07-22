Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

WTFC stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after buying an additional 75,040 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

