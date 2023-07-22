Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Winmark Stock Performance
Shares of WINA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721. Winmark has a 12 month low of $202.89 and a 12 month high of $373.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.70 and its 200 day moving average is $311.99.
Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark
Institutional Trading of Winmark
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
About Winmark
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winmark
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.