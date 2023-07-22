Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

