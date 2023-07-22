Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
WHLM opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
