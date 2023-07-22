WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

