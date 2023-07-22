WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

