WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
