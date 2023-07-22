WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $14.68 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $20.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00313693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

