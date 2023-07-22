Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHH. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $124.49 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,753,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

