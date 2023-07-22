Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wedbush

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,001,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 636,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.