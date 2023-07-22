Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 1,675,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

