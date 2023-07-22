Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $506.53 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.01.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,844 shares of company stock worth $5,850,265. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

