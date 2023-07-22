Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.45. 331,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,208. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.77.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.26.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

