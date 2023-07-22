Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 650 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.