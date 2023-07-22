Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 150 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.53.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.35 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

