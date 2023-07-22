Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $233.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

