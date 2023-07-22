Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,291 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000.

VOX opened at $107.63 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

