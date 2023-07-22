Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lincoln National worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $62,691,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $24,429,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 621,075 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

NYSE LNC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.