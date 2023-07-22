Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 4,482 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $183.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

