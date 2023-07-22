Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.