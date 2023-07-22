Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

