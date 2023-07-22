Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.0 %

LVS opened at $55.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

