Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $276.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.13 and a 200 day moving average of $286.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

