Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

HUM opened at $456.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.46. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.