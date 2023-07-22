Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $522,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX Trading Up 0.4 %

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX



WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

