Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $747,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $751.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.73.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

